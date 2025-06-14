Woman missed Air India flight that crashed after arriving at airport late due to bad traffic

Woman escapes Air India crash after being late for flight

A 28-year-old student on her way back to London missed Air India flight AI171 that crashed on Thursday (12 June) because her taxi was stuck in traffic.

Bhoomi Chauhan, a business student living in Bristol, was turned away at the airport for being late.

According to the BBC, she was talking with a travel agent trying to get her ticket refund when she heard news of the tragic crash.

Refused boarding because she was late

That day, Ms Chauhan had traveled from Ankleshwar, a city 205km south of Ahmedabad.

Once she arrived in the city, she got stuck in traffic, causing her to arrive at the airport at 12.20pm.

Because she arrived 10 minutes after boarding was scheduled, the airport turned her away despite Ms Chauhan having checked in online earlier that day.

“If I had started a little early, I would have boarded the plane,” she recalled.

“I requested airline staff to allow me inside as I am only 10 minutes [late]… but they did not allow me.”

After it was clear staff would not allow her to board, she left in frustration.

Bad traffic potentially saved her life

Ms Chauhan then contacted her travel agent, hoping to get the ticket refunded. That was when she learned the plane she had intended to board had gone down.

“This is totally a miracle for me,” she said.

The crash on Thursday killed nearly 300 people, though one passenger — 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh — managed to walk away from the tragedy.

The plane took off on schedule on Thursday, but crashed into a residential area only 30 seconds later.

Investigations to determine the cause of the crash are currently ongoing.

