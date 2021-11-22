18 & 19-Year-Old Missing Since 11 Nov, Police Appealing For Information

One of a parent’s worst fear is to have their child go missing, with little to no leads on how to go about finding them.

Unfortunately, 2 families in Singapore found themselves in such a predicament recently. 2 teen girls, Nur Atiqah Mohd Nizam and Nurain Abdullah, have been missing since 11 Nov night.

19-year-old Nur Atiqah Mohd Nizam and 18-year-old Nurain Abdullah

The police are now appealing for more information that can help locate the teenagers.

Missing teens last seen near Springleaf Avenue on 11 Nov

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 19-year-old Nur Atiqah Mohd Nizam and 18-year-old Nurain Abdullah were last seen near Springleaf Avenue.

The pair have been missing for about 11 days now, since 11 Nov at about 8.15pm.

Police appealing for information

Now, the police are appealing for information to help find the 2 teens.

Those who have any relevant information on their whereabouts can call the police hotline at 1800-225-0000.

Alternatively, the public can also submit a report online via iWitness here.

Rest assured, all information given to the police will be kept strictly confidential.

Hope the girls will be reunited with their families soon

Singapore is a relatively safe country. But having a loved one go missing is still an extremely distressing and worrying experience.

If you’re in the Thomson area, do keep a lookout for the teenagers and reach out to the police if you have any information.

Hopefully, with the public’s help, both the girls will be safely reunited with their families soon.

