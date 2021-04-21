Missing 16-Year-Old Boy Last Seen At 993B Yio Chu Kang Road

Kids these days have a reputation of being more capable than the generations past but ultimately, parents will still worry for their children all the same.

A family in Kovan is currently worried about their beloved 16-year-old son, who has been reported to be missing for 13 days.

Police are now appealing for information to locate his whereabouts.

16-year-old went missing at Yio Chu Kang Road on 8 Apr

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) & BERITAmediacorp, Muhammad Hamizan Salam has been missing since 8 Apr.

He was last seen at 993B Yio Chu Kang Road, which is the address for Pertapis Children’s Home, on 8 Apr at about 6.30am.

There was no description of the attire attached in the appeal released by the Singapore Police Force.

Police appeal for info to help find her

Almost 2 weeks have elapsed since the family has reunited and we can only hope for good news during this trying period.

If you or anyone you know happen to have any information that could help with the search, please contact the hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online here.

To have this incident occur during the month of Ramadan must be difficult for all parties involved, we hope that they would be united again to enjoy the festivities as a family.

