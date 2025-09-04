Woman in India discovers ‘dead’ husband living with second wife after seeing IG reel

Wife cracks missing husband mystery after spotting him on Instagram

A woman named Sheelu in India was casually scrolling through Instagram when she saw her missing husband with another woman.

The man, who had been presumed dead for seven years, was very much alive and living with his second wife, according to the Times of India (TOI).

Sheelu married Jitendra Kumar, also known as Babloo, in April 2017.

However, their relationship soon turned sour.

Sheelu alleged that Babloo began physically assaulting her and was demanding dowry, including a gold chain and a ring.

After failing to meet these demands, she was allegedly thrown out of their home in late 2017.

Wife labelled as ‘husband killer’

In April 2018, weeks after the birth of their first child, Babloo mysteriously disappeared.

His father filed a missing person report, and the police launched an extensive search that yielded no results.

Sheelu was left to raise their son alone, and Babloo’s family even accused her of murdering him and hiding his body.

For years, she lived with the stigma of being suspected as a “husband killer.”

Mystery revealed on Instagram

It was not until 2025 that Sheelu would come across a video of her missing husband on Instagram — alive, dancing, and with a new woman by his side.

Recognising him immediately, Sheelu contacted people close to Babloo and his family to confirm her suspicions.

She then discovered that her husband had been living in Ludhiana, a city in Punjab, India, for several years.

Babloo, who now worked at a cloth factory there, had even remarried.

Furious, she reported the matter to the Kotwali Sandila police, who then began an investigation.

Husband arrested for bigamy

Police confirmed that Babloo had staged his disappearance and started a new life in Ludhiana.

He was arrested for bigamy after his wife filed a formal complaint.

A case was also registered for dowry harassment.

Sheelu, still grappling with the emotional toll of the years spent in uncertainty, expressed her pain: “I don’t know why he left me during my pregnancy, when I needed him the most.”

She added that her years of waiting ended not with closure, but with betrayal gone viral.

Featured image adapted from India Today.