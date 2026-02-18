Man in M’sia goes missing after CNY reunion dinner, found dead as car plunged into river

Man found dead after going missing following reunion dinner

A 25-year-old man who went missing after a Chinese New Year (CNY) reunion dinner was later found dead after his car was discovered submerged in Sungai Simin, Malaysia.

The accident is believed to have occurred around midnight on Tuesday (17 Feb).

Failed to return home after CNY dinner with family

According to Berita Harian Online, the victim had reunited with his family for the CNY dinner but failed to return home.

The family later reported his disappearance to the authorities.

Authorities found his Toyota Yaris submerged in river

Upon receiving a call at around 5pm, 14 officers and personnel from the Senawang Fire and Rescue Station went to the scene, reports Harian Metro.

The investigation led to the discovery of a Toyota Yaris.

Seremban District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azahar Abdul Rahim, said the Toyota driver was travelling towards Taman Senawang Perdana when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the river.

Victim removed from vehicle & declared dead at the scene

The personnel successfully extricated the trapped driver at 6.30pm. He sustained severe facial injuries. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities took the victim’s body to the Forensic Department of Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Also read: 24-year-old man in M’sia falls into river, found dead 2 days after search



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Berita Harian.