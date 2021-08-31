Missing Man Was Last Seen At Woodlands Street 31

As adults, we may occasionally have the urge to seek relief in temporary escapes, getting away from our routines. But when our absence lasts for too long, our loved ones will start to worry. That was likely the case for a 31-year-old man who went missing over 2 months ago, his last sighting being at Woodlands Street 31.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is now hoping to locate him.

SPF seeks info on man who went missing in Woodlands

On Monday (30 Aug), SPF issued an appeal on their website regarding a man who has been missing since 16 Jun 2021.

According to them, 31-year-old Mr Khalil Gibran Bin Abd Mukalip was last seen in the vicinity of Blk 302A Woodlands Street 31.

That was around noon that day, over 2 months ago. There seem to have been no other sightings of him since.

Besides these bits of info, SPF did not disclose any other details.

Contact the police if you have any information

Considering the duration of Khalil’s disappearance, we’re certain the SPF will be working extra hard to find him.

Anyone with information that can help should thus contact the police via their hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, you can submit the info online via the i-Witness page here. All info will be kept strictly confidential.

Hope Khalil will be reunited with his loved ones

Having been untraceable for a significant period of time, we’re sure Khalil’s family and friends are particularly concerned about his wellbeing.

We hope that all efforts to find him will bear fruit, so Khalil will be reunited with his loved ones soon enough.

If you or anyone you know has info that could assist the police, don’t hesitate to reach out. You may help solve this missing person’s case and bring relief to some worried folks.

