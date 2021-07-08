Missing Girl In Marsiling Primary Uniform Last Seen In Woodlands On 6 Jul

Though Singapore is safe enough for youths to spend a day out with friends or by themselves, families would still want to keep tabs. One can thus imagine how worried the family of a 12-year-old girl must be after she went missing in Woodlands recently.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has taken to Twitter to appeal for any information regarding her whereabouts.

Missing girl last seen in uniform at Woodlands

According to SPF, the girl’s was last seen at Block 185A Woodlands Street 13, at about 7.30am on Tuesday (6 Jul).

The young girl was reportedly wearing the Marsiling Primary School Uniform when she disappeared.

The police provided no other details and appealed to the public to call 999 if they happen to know the girl’s whereabouts or know of someone who does.

As of the time of writing, the girl appears to be missing still, as SPF has provided no further updates. This would mark 2 days since she first vanished.

Hope she will be reunited with her family soon

Considering how young the girl is, we can imagine just how anxious her family must be as they await her safe return home.

We thus urge members of the public who may be able to help to provide any form of assistance possible to the police.

Every piece of information is surely precious in the bid to reunite the young girl with her loved ones.

We hope the police will be able to locate her soon and get her home safe and sound.

