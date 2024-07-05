‘Well-known’ rooster in Tampines goes missing, owner finds feathers tied with red string the next day

‘Smart’ rooster goes missing from cage placed next to Block 272 Tampines Street 22

A resident in Tampines is appealing for witnesses following the disappearance of his chicken, whom he describes as “very smart”.

Named ‘Dwarf’, the rooster was kept in a cage on a patch of grass next to Block 272 Tampines Street 22.

However, on Tuesday morning (2 July), Dwarf’s owner, who only wants to be known as ‘Mr C’, found that his rooster was missing.

The cage it was housed in had seemingly been cut, leaving behind a gaping hole.

‘Snow White’, a hen that lived in an adjacent cage, was also missing. Its cage was similarly vandalised.

The following afternoon (3 July), Mr C found a bunch of black feathers in Dwarf’s cage.

Mr C told MS News that the feathers resembled those on Dwarf’s tail.

What made the incident even more chilling was that the feathers were tied together with a red string, which Mr C said bore a resemblance to the red strings commonly associated with Chinese funerals.

While Dwarf’s condition remains a mystery for now, Mr C claimed that that he has a hunch the rooster has been slain.

Before the latest incident, Mr C said Dwarf suffered a head trauma from mysterious circumstances, affecting its sense of sight.

On another occasion, someone had allegedly opened up Snow White’s cage and poured oil over the hen.

Rooster’s owner appealing for witnesses

Speaking to MS News, Mr C said he took Dwarf in when it was still a chick, back in early 2020.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Dwarf was like a pet to Mr C, and was a comforting presence.

Additionally, the Tampines resident shared that, unlike common fowls, Dwarf is capable of responding to its name.

He also describes Dwarf as a “well-known” figure, as it is commonly spotted resting on a man’s shoulder as he cycles around the neighbourhood.

Mr C, who is neighbours with the cyclist, says the man and Dwarf are “best buddies”. He also describes Dwarf’s disappearance as akin to “losing a friend” for the man.

Fearing the worst, Mr C is appealing for witnesses with information about Dwarf’s disappearance.

He also issued a plea for the culprit to return the chickens.

Mr C said a police report has been lodged regarding the incident.

Anyone found guilty of animal cruelty faces a jail term of up to 18 months, a fine of up to S$15,000 or both.

Repeat offenders face up to 3 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$30,000, or both.

Featured image courtesy of Mr C.