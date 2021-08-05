Man In Tampines Spotted Cycling With Rooster On Shoulder

They say dogs are a man’s best friend. For some, it seems roosters can also fit the bill.

On Wednesday (4 Aug), a resident shared a photo of a man in Tampines with a rooster perched on his shoulder.

According to his post on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, the man was spotted cycling near the Tampines Sun Plaza Park entrance.

The friendly duo seems like real-life Ash and Pikachu because they’re apparently often spotted together.

Man in Tampines has a rooster on his shoulder

The man and his rooster are a familiar sight for Easties. They visit Pasir Ris Park together every day, according to comments by other residents on the post.

You’ll be surprised by the rooster’s amazing ability to balance himself on the man’s shoulder when they’re travelling on a bicycle. It looks like anything is possible when you trust your owner.

Speaking with MS News, a commenter recalled her conversation with the man. Apparently, the man rescued the rooster previously, and now they are buddies.

The rooster is also potty-trained. It turns out he would cluck to let his owner know that it’s time to take a quick leak.

Netizens delighted by the friendly duo

In the comments section, Singapore residents were amused at the sight of the unusual pair.

One of them thinks that the rooster knows the smartest way for a chicken to cross the road, i.e. hitching a ride on the man’s shoulder.

Another was delighted to see that roosters can also be man’s best chick.

We’ve never seen such a well-trained rooster before. That’s probably why this resident thinks the man deserves a gold medal.

Kudos to the man for training his rooster well

A bird perched on its owner’s arm is a common sight. However, we never thought roosters could do the same until today.

Here’s to hoping more Easties will be lucky enough to see them around the neighbourhood. We’re eager to learn how the man could successfully train his rooster so well.

Have you seen this duo around in the neighbourhood before? Let us know in the comments below.

