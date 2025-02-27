Mother in M’sia appeals for help after teen daughter disappears with man, girl claims family threatened her

Mother in Malaysia searches for missing teen daughter who cut off contact

On Thursday (27 Feb), a 51-year-old single mother made an emotional appeal on Facebook in her search for her missing 18-year-old daughter, Lin Peiting.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, Lin Xiulan shared that she lost contact with her second daughter half a year ago when she and her elder sister moved to Kuala Lumpur (KL) to work.

However, Peiting recently went missing, with her employer unable to reach her.

Missing dauighter seen leaving workplace dormitory with luggage

CCTV footage from her workplace dormitory showed that at around 2.24pm on 18 Feb, a man arrived to meet her.

The two appeared to know each other, and Peiting had packed luggage, seemingly in preparation for her departure.

The footage revealed that after meeting the man, Peiting followed him deeper into the dormitory.

They returned shortly after, carrying more bags before leaving together.

Mother files police report & asks for help online

Ms Lin shared that her daughter has not answered her calls or responded to messages in the 10 days since her disappearance, prompting concern that Peiting might no longer have access to her phone.

Neither Ms Lin, her eldest daughter, nor Peiting’s employer had ever seen the man before.

However, the worried mother suspects he may be someone her daughter met online.

Ms Lin expressed that Peiting had always been well-behaved, and she feared for her daughter’s safety if she had encountered someone with bad intentions.

“She cut off contact with the family without any warning, and it makes me really anxious about her safety. I hope she can get in touch with us soon,” Ms Lin said.

The day after her daughter’s last known sighting, Ms Lin filed a police report in Kluang.

She also turned to social media, asking the public for any information or clues about Peiting’s whereabouts.

Missing teen claims family verbally threatened her

In a dramatic twist, Peiting left a comment under her mother’s appeal at 12.41pm on 27 Feb, alleging that her family wanted to force her to stop working.

She also claimed that she had evidence of her family verbally threatening her.

She explained that the man in the video is her boyfriend and called the whole situation “embarrassing”, adding that she has reported the situation to the police.

Peiting also shared the police report that she filed two hours after leaving the dorm with the man.

In the report, she stated that on 17 Feb, her stepsister sent a WhatsApp message forbidding her from working in Malacca.

“On 17 Feb at around 9.30pm, when I was in my room at Subang Jaya, Selangor, I received a WhatsApp message from my stepsister saying that she did not agree with me working in Malacca because she wanted me to work in Singapore. I willingly want to work in Malacca.”

As a precaution, she filed a “covering report” in case anything happened in the future.

When a commenter asked if she was safe, Peiting responded: “I’m genuinely safe right now. Seeing this post while I’m in the middle of work annoyed me. It’s embarrassing.”

