Customers in M’sia ‘reserve’ food from mixed rice stall, pay only after evening 50% discount kicks in

Mixed rice stall imposes rule after customers ‘reserve’ food before 50% discount kick in

A mixed rice chain with outlets in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur has recently found itself in the spotlight.

The eatery had launched a half-price promotion that kicks in after 8.30pm. However, some customers have been ‘reserving’ dishes beforehand and only paying once the discount kicks in.

Diners arrive earlier to ‘reserve’ food

According to Sin Chew Daily News, diners would arrive 10-15 minutes early to secure popular dishes like fried chicken.

By the time customers arrived at 8.30pm, some of the trays were already empty.

Frustrated by the customers’ behaviour, the eatery put up a blunt notice:

Please do take any food before 8.30pm to request 50% discount!

In other words, orders made before the discount period would be charged at full price, even if customers pay after 8.30pm.

In addition to attracting customers, the promotion was introduced to reduce food waste.

Netizens have polarising opinions

A photo of the sign soon went viral on social media, sparking heated debate.

Some netizens sided with the eateries, criticising customers for hogging dishes.

Others defended the diners, describing their action as “smart consumption” and that the stall should have set clearer rules from the start.

