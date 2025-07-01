S$2 durians at Jurong stall draw crowds as durian season sparks price war

durian price war

Latest News Singapore

Besides the stalls in the west, many durian stalls in the central and eastern regions are also offering similar promotions.

By - 1 Jul 2025, 12:51 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Crowds flock to Jurong stall for S$2 durians amid price war

The durian season is here again, and it’s sparking a price war across the island.

One stall in Jurong is even offering durians for as low as S$2 each, drawing a crowd of people who braved the blazing heat to get their hands on the creamy treasure.

Durians selling for as low as S$2 each

At Top Durian Station in Block 964, Jurong West Street 91, durian lovers were spotted on Sunday (29 June) eagerly combing through massive piles of the spiky fruit, which were being sold at tiered prices — S$2, S$5, S$8, S$10, and S$15 — depending on size and quality.

“I’m only earning S$1!” the vendor reportedly shouted repeatedly, as he packed durians and tended to the growing queue.

The lively scene, reported by Shin Min Daily News, saw durians being hauled out and sorted non-stop as the crowd thickened well into the evening.

durian price war

Source: Google Maps

Speaking to Shin Min, vendor Cai Minghong (name transliterated), 26, said this year’s crop is high quality and well-priced, with an even larger harvest expected around mid-July.

His stall receives around 5,000kg of durians daily, and they’re selling out fast.

Bumper harvest from Johor & Pahang fueling supply

Mr Cai explained that the current B-grade Musang King durians, going for S$12 per kg, are part of a promotional batch from Pahang, while A-grade durians are priced at S$20 per kg.

“The last batch had weather issues, but this one tastes great,” he said.

Nearby, Yi Durian — another popular stall — was also packed with customers. Its 38-year-old owner, Xie Jinhui (name transliterated), said they’re moving about 2,000kg of durians daily, with similar promotions including S$2, S$8, and 3-for-S$10 deals.

Premium Musang King durians are going for S$15–18 per kg.

“This time, durians from both Johor and Pahang are being harvested, so the supply is abundant with reasonable prices,” he shared. “There are also many old-tree durians.”

Islandwide price war in full swing

Last month was the initial durian drop season, with prices relatively high due to limited supply. Now that the durian season has officially begun, demand at local durian stalls has surged.

And it’s not just the west side joining the durian battle. Stalls in central and eastern Singapore are also slashing prices.

At Lixin Durian in Bukit Batok, owner Li Lixin (name transliterated), 35, said B-grade Musang Kings have dropped from S$15/kg to S$12 each, while A-grade starts from S$18/kg. Smaller kampung or C-grade durians are going for even less.

“We’re also selling about 2,000kg a day. Even kampung durians, which don’t sell as well, are doing better. We’re relying on high volume and small profits for strong sales.”

durian price war

Source: South China Morning Post

Customers say quality is up, prices are down

Regular customer Mr Tang (name transliterated), 43, said he splurged on three durians for S$144 this time to treat his family with premium-grade fruit.

“I went for better-quality ones to satisfy our cravings,” he told Shin Min. “Maybe I’ll consider the promotion next time.”

Meanwhile, 76-year-old Mr Bi (name transliterated) snagged a S$15 B-grade Musang King, calling it “very reasonable”, and 60-year-old Mr Huang (name transliterated) said local stalls now offer better value than across the Causeway.

“Last Tuesday, I went to Johor Bahru for cheap durians but paid RM158 (S$48) for a small Musang King, which is more expensive than Singapore,” Mr Huang said.

durian price war

Source: Shin Min Daily News

Durian season expected to last till end of year

Thanks to favourable weather, this year’s durian season is expected to last much longer.

Mr Cai said another peak harvest is expected around October, and durians could be available until the end of the year.

However, Mr Li warned that a prolonged season might lead to “durian fatigue” if supply continues flooding the market.

Also read: FairPrice to sell durians for S$1.95 each at selected outlets, limited to first 300 customers daily

FairPrice to sell durians for S$1.95 each at selected outlets, limited to first 300 customers daily

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News.

Article written by:

Gary Yang
Gary Yang
  • More From Author