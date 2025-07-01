S$2 durians at Jurong stall draw crowds as durian season sparks price war

Crowds flock to Jurong stall for S$2 durians amid price war

The durian season is here again, and it’s sparking a price war across the island.

One stall in Jurong is even offering durians for as low as S$2 each, drawing a crowd of people who braved the blazing heat to get their hands on the creamy treasure.

Durians selling for as low as S$2 each

At Top Durian Station in Block 964, Jurong West Street 91, durian lovers were spotted on Sunday (29 June) eagerly combing through massive piles of the spiky fruit, which were being sold at tiered prices — S$2, S$5, S$8, S$10, and S$15 — depending on size and quality.

“I’m only earning S$1!” the vendor reportedly shouted repeatedly, as he packed durians and tended to the growing queue.

The lively scene, reported by Shin Min Daily News, saw durians being hauled out and sorted non-stop as the crowd thickened well into the evening.

Speaking to Shin Min, vendor Cai Minghong (name transliterated), 26, said this year’s crop is high quality and well-priced, with an even larger harvest expected around mid-July.

His stall receives around 5,000kg of durians daily, and they’re selling out fast.

Bumper harvest from Johor & Pahang fueling supply

Mr Cai explained that the current B-grade Musang King durians, going for S$12 per kg, are part of a promotional batch from Pahang, while A-grade durians are priced at S$20 per kg.

“The last batch had weather issues, but this one tastes great,” he said.

Nearby, Yi Durian — another popular stall — was also packed with customers. Its 38-year-old owner, Xie Jinhui (name transliterated), said they’re moving about 2,000kg of durians daily, with similar promotions including S$2, S$8, and 3-for-S$10 deals.

Premium Musang King durians are going for S$15–18 per kg.