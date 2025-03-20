MMA fighter overpowers 4 attackers in Thailand after parking dispute turned physical

MMA fighter in Thailand fends off 4 attackers following parking altercation

A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter from Belgium managed to not only fend off four attackers, but also singlehandedly overwhelm them in a street brawl in Chonburi province, Thailand, after a parking dispute escalated to violence.

According to Khaosod, the 22-year-old boxer and his wife were returning to their condominium on Sunday (16 March) night when they found their parking spot blocked by a car.

Parking altercation escalates into physical brawl

According to the boxer’s wife, the couple first waited patiently, assuming the driver would move. However, when the car remained in place for an extended period, they confronted the driver.

What started as a verbal altercation quickly turned physical. Within five minutes, several of the driver’s friends arrived, outnumbering the fighter four to one.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, the Belgian easily overpowered his attackers. A video of the fight shows the four men backing away, seemingly trying to de-escalate the situation.

“They couldn’t beat my husband because he’s bigger and has boxing experience,” his Thai wife said.

A security guard stationed at the entrance reportedly witnessed the altercation but was too intimidated to intervene, Khaosod English reports.

Brawl settled amicably

The fight lasted for about 20 minutes before the police arrived to break it up.

Neither party decided to press charges. The MMA fighter’s wife explained that he wanted to avoid legal trouble since he frequently travels between countries.

“He doesn’t want any problems. He travels back and forth and doesn’t want to deal with court appearances repeatedly, so he just asked for an apology and let it go,” she said.

