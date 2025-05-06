M’sian model Amber Chia hospitalised after collapsing from exhaustion & splitting her chin

Malaysian supermodel Amber Chia hospitalised after collapsing at home

Malaysian model-actress Amber Chia was hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday (4 May) after collapsing at home and splitting her chin.

According to her manager, the 43-year-old is believed to have fainted from exhaustion.

Chia later took to Instagram to apologise for causing concern, sharing graphic photos of her injury — including blood near her mouth and a large pool of it on the floor.

Son rushed to her aid

Chia’s manager told China Press that the incident happened at around midnight on Sunday (4 May), when she suddenly collapsed at home and hit her chin.

Her 15-year-old son Ashton was startled by the loud noise and rushed over to find her unconscious on the floor.

He quickly contacted her manager, who immediately rushed to her home and brought her to the hospital.

The cut on her chin was deep and required stitches, which were done during a minor procedure at 10am that same morning.

Fainted from pressure & exhaustion

Her manager added that Chia had been overwhelmed by the pressures of running her modelling and beauty businesses and likely fainted from extreme fatigue.

“She’s been under stress due to fierce market competition,” the manager said, adding that she will remain in hospital for observation after the surgery.

While Chia’s post drew an outpouring of support and well wishes, some also questioned why she had taken the time to pose for what appeared to be carefully composed photos.

Also read: Woman collapses & injures chin at Woodlands Checkpoint, refuses medical attention for fear of reaching work late

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @amberchia on Instagram.