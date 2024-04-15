Woman collapses & injures chin at Woodlands Checkpoint, refuses medical attention for fear of reaching work late

Woman collapses out of fatigue at Woodlands Checkpoint & injures chin, initially refuses medical attention

On Sunday (13 April), a woman collapsed while waiting for her bus at Woodlands Checkpoint.

She sustained injuries to her chin as a result.

However, she reportedly refused medical attention at first as she was afraid that she would be late for work.

Woman wanted to wait for bus at Woodlands Checkpoint despite injuring chin

A man who was waiting for his bus to Kranji that morning witnessed the incident and wrote about it on the 人在狮城漂 Facebook group.

He highlighted that the woman could not get up by herself after collapsing on the ground.

Moreover, her chin was bleeding. She also expressed that she was very tired when others asked how she was feeling.

According to the man, the woman seemed like she simply wanted to rest and wait for the bus at first.

It was only after checkpoint staff persuaded her to get her injuries checked out that she agreed to do so.

Fortunately, the impact from the fall did not cause her glasses to break.

Netizens urge woman to prioritise her health

In his post, the man implored the woman not to force herself to go to work if she was unwell.

Work is important, but never more important than your body and mind.

He added that it would be unfortunate if she had collapsed in a dangerous place.

“Living is never a solitary affair,” he wrote. “I hope you see this.”

Many other Facebook users expressed concern for the woman and hoped she was all right.

Sharing his personal experience with health issues, one netizen stressed the importance of prioritising one’s health.

He also pointed out that even if one faces a lot of stress, they should always remember to take care of themselves.

Also read: Man claims colleague who travelled between S’pore & M’sia daily died in company toilet from overwork

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.

