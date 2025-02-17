Local government in Philippines offers money for each mosquito caught, prepares glass container for captured insects

Local government in Philippines offers money for each mosquito caught

In a unique effort to combat the spread of dengue, the local government unit (LGU) of Barangay Addition Hills in Metro Manila, Philippines, is offering money for mosquitoes and larvae caught, providing a cash reward for each mosquito or larva brought in.

The scheme, set to launch on Friday (21 Feb), will pay PHP 1 (S$0.024) for each mosquito or larva surrendered, whether alive or dead, as reported by GMA Integrated News.

Glass container for mosquitos and larvae

Photos and videos show that the LGU has set up a glass container for the collection of the insects. The container has a small hole where residents can drop in their captured mosquitoes.

According to the chairman of the LGU, the reward scheme was introduced to curb the surge of dengue cases in their community since the beginning of 2025.

Netizens question effectiveness of reward scheme

Many netizens who commented on GMA News’ Facebook post expressed that they found the programme ridiculous.

Some joked that the LGU should pay more for female or pregnant mosquitoes, as this would be more effective in preventing the insects from multiplying.

However, many were also concerned about the effectiveness of the reward scheme.

Several users worried it could incentivise people to breed mosquitoes for monetary gain, referencing a similar situation in British Colonial India when the government offered a bounty for cobras.

One user suggested the LGU should offer incentives to communities that keep their areas mosquito-free instead.

Also read: Authorities in US offer PlayStations in exchange for firearms in gun buyback scheme

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from witsawat sananrum on Canva, GMA News on Facebook.