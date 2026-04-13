Monitor lizard seen ‘doing the Taipei 101 climb’ on Bukit Merah HDB block, later rescued by NParks

Monitor lizard seen scaling exterior of Bukit Merah HDB flat at Indus Road

A monitor lizard gave Bukit Merah residents a “scare” when it was spotted scaling the exterior of an HDB block like a professional climber.

The unusual sighting was captured in a TikTok video posted by @hypermotard86 on 11 April.

In the clip, the large reptile can be seen clinging onto the wall of an HDB block, slowly making its way upwards along the façade.

“Monitor lizard spotted! Probably doing the Taipei 101 climb,” the caption read, referencing professional climber Alex Honnold, who recently made history by free-soloing Taipei 101.

The OP also added an animated Spider-Man in the video to express their awe at the monitor lizard’s climbing prowess.

Netizens surprised by animal’s climbing ability

The video quickly drew attention online, with many netizens expressing a mix of shock and amusement at the animal’s climbing abilities.

One netizen was shocked to find out that monitor lizards are good climbers.

Another commenter shared that they had seen monitor lizards climb trees before, but never buildings.

A surprised TikTok user said they would start closing their windows from now on.

Another concerned netizen also asked what had happened to the animal, to which the OP replied that it was rescued by the National Parks Board (NParks).

NParks alerted and responds swiftly

The OP, 39, told MS News that they came across the unusual sight on 10 April at Blk 79, Indus Road, at about 2.45pm.

“I was looking for a multi-storey carpark nearby to wash my car when I saw it,” said the civil servant.

The OP said they were shocked to come across the lizard, as they hadn’t known monitor lizards could climb buildings. They were stunned by the animal’s strong grip.

“I called NParks immediately, and they were swift in their response,” the OP shared.

The OP observed the lizard for about an hour before leaving, later learning that it had been safely handled.

Monitor lizard released to forested area

In response to MS News’ queries, NParks said they were alerted to a sighting of a Malayan water monitor (Varanus salvator) at an HDB block along Indus Road.

“The monitor lizard was removed safely from the site by our contractors and released to a forested area,” said How Choon Beng, Group Director of Wildlife Management.

According to NParks, monitor lizards live in various habitats, including parks, forests, mangroves, and even canals.

They are ecologically important as they eat a wide range of prey such as insects, crabs, snakes, and fish, and also act as scavengers, helping to break down organic matter and recycle nutrients.

Public to keep safe distance

Authorities reminded the public to keep a safe distance if they encounter wildlife and avoid disturbing the animals.

Monitor lizards are generally shy and non-aggressive, but may react if provoked.

Pet owners are also advised to keep their dogs leashed to prevent them from chasing or agitating the reptiles.

The public can call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if assistance is required for any wildlife-related issues.

More information on monitor lizards can also be found on the NParks’ website.

Also read: Monitor lizard approaches tortoise at Sungei Punggol, tortoise retreats into shell to avoid becoming next meal

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Featured image adapted from @hypermotard86 on TikTok & NParks. Left image for illustration purposes only.