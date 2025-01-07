Man in M’sia feeds monkeys ice cream laced with poison, sparks outrage among animal rights groups

Video of man feeding monkeys with poison ice cream goes viral

A viral video of a man feeding monkeys ice cream laced with poison in Malaysia has sparked an uproar online, with animal rights groups calling for action against him.

On 3 Jan, animal welfare group Stray Free Foundation posted a video on X showing the man tossing ice cream that was reportedly filled with poison to a group of monkeys, claiming it’s a way to “control their population”.

“Proudly killing innocent animals,” the caption read.

Dengan bangganya bunuh haiwan tak berdosa. Moga Allah bagi balasan setimpal. pic.twitter.com/3Kzmo3wXcA — Stray Free Foundation (@StrayFreeFndn) January 3, 2025

Man tosses poison ice cream for monkeys to eat

According to The Sun, the video was a repost from the man’s TikTok video.

“I mixed Crodex into the ice cream so that when they eat it, they die. That’s how you use it properly,” the man explained in the video. According to Focus Malaysia, Crodex is a poison used by farmers to remove parasites from crops.

He justified his actions by calling the monkeys pests who break into homes and cause damage in residential areas.

“If we let them breed, they’ll destroy everything,” he added.

The man has also allegedly posted a tutorial video on his TikTok account showing how to prepare the poisoned ice cream.

Animal welfare group files police report

The man’s video, along with the repost from the animal welfare group, has sparked outrage online.

The animal rights group Malaysian Animal Welfare Association (MAWA) has since lodged a police report against the man.

According to the video posted by MAWA on its Facebook page, the man in question has also been allegedly selling poisoned ice cream to the public.

Under Malaysia’s Wild Animal Conservation Act 2010, killing or poisoning wildlife is a criminal offence. Offenders can face fines of up to RM1 million or a jail term of up to 15 years.

Netizens divided on issue

While many condemned the man’s actions, some netizens sided with him, claiming the monkeys are a nuisance that cause damage and pose a threat to residents.

One commenter pointed out the issue of monkey overpopulation in urban areas.

However, others called for more humane solutions, adding that it is the public’s responsibility to find better ways to deal with the issue.

Conflicts between humans and wildlife have become increasingly common in Malaysia, partly due to rapid urban development and deforestation.

As natural habitats are cleared for homes, factories, and plantations, animals like monkeys are forced into residential areas.

Back in 2013, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks culled nearly 100,000 long-tailed macaques, labelling them pests.

Featured image adapted from X and TikTok.