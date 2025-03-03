Montfort Secondary student fought with 2 others in classroom before incident in video, all were disciplined: MOE

MOE says all Montfort Secondary students in viral video ‘share some responsibility’

The Montfort Secondary School student who was seen being pushed and kicked in school had fought with two other boys in the classroom before the incident, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a statement reported by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the ministry said all three boys have been disciplined.

Montfort Secondary student followed to stairway & canteen after classroom fight: MOE

On Monday (3 March), MOE said the boy who was pushed had fought in the classroom with two other boys.

They were stopped by a teacher, but the two boys followed him to the stairway and canteen.

This was where the fight continued, the statement added, without revealing when exactly the incident happened.

The viral video, which has since been taken down, showed one of the boys pushing the boy to the ground and the other boy kicking him in the canteen.

When he gets up and walks away, he’s tripped and made to fall again.

All 3 Montfort Secondary students will be punished: MOE

After investigations were completed, it was concluded that “all parties share some responsibility for the incident”, MOE said.

Thus, disciplinary action has been taken so they can understand the severity and consequences of their actions.

All three students will receive “appropriate punishment” that includes caning, detention and suspension.

The boys have been counselled and the school has been in touch with their parents.

Public urged to give schools & teachers ‘time & space’ over incidents

The ministry noted that “any form of hurtful behaviour” is unacceptable and has no place in schools, saying:

When there are reports of allegations of bullying and fights, our school personnel seek to understand the underlying causes of behaviour, help students learn the consequences of their actions and choices and take responsibility to not to repeat their mistake.

MOE also urged the public to give schools and teachers “time and space” to investigate incidents and work with students and their parents to handle them.

Alluding to “external parties seeking to exert influence”, MOE hopes to be able to work together to “protect schools as a safe space for children to learn and grow”.

MOE is aware that a police report has been made and investigations are ongoing.

Mother of boy claimed her son was strangled & beaten

The mother of the boy who was pushed and kicked had posted on Facebook on 23 Jan, saying that she made the police report as she didn’t want the authorities “to downplay the severity of the incident and handle it insensitively”.

Ms Joleen Wee claimed her son was strangled and beaten in the stairway before the events depicted in the video, and shared photos of marks on the boy’s neck from the alleged strangling.

The boy is now “traumatised” by the incident and has developed a “phobia” of going to school and mixing with friends, she said, demanding to know what action had been taken over this incident.

She also threatened to take legal action.

