Reddit user sparks discussion on what’s a realistic monthly salary for happiness in S’pore

A recent post on the popular subreddit r/askSingapore has ignited a lively debate among Singaporeans on what constitutes an ideal monthly salary that would bring personal happiness.

The post, titled “What’s a realistic monthly salary that you would be happy with?”, has amassed more than 350 comments and 340 upvotes as users weigh in with their financial expectations and perspectives on personal satisfaction.

The original poster (OP) shared that S$5,000 would suffice for them, given their minimal expenses, as they only have a home loan to service and no plans to purchase a car.

One netizen argued that no specific salary can guarantee happiness, as people will always crave more, regardless what they earn.

Another commenter believed the ideal salary depends largely on the individual’s personal discipline and spending habits.

Another Reddit user suggested that inflation and rising property prices are key factors in determining what salary is sufficient. According to them, a home loan repayment “practically halves the pay”.

According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, in 2023, households spent about 30% of their monthy income on housing and related expenditure.

Meanwhile, another commenter feel that a monthly salary of S$10,000 would be a good baseline, enabling them to enjoy dining out at Michelin restaurants, taking Grab rides, and going on holidays.

This sentiment seems to align with a recent poll by Answers.sg, which revealed that nearly 40% of more than 5,000 respondents believe they need a monthly income of at least S$9,000 to make ends meet.

Another said they’ve reached a point where they’ve learned to be content, focusing on finding fulfilment in experiences rather than material possessions.

Median gross monthly income was S$5,500 in 2024

In 2024, Singapore’s median gross monthly income was reported to be around S$5,500, suggesting that the OP’s estimate is fairly close to the national average.

On the employment front, public healthcare workers will see higher wages starting mid-2024, as announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on 29 Jan.

Additionally, HR surveys indicate that Singapore employees may receive 2% to 5% pay raises this year, depending on the sector.

