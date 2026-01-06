S’pore mookata chain warns customers of immediate ban for packing buffet food in personal containers

Mookata chain warns errant customers, vows firm action over buffet food takeaway

A popular mookata chain in Singapore has issued a stern warning to diners after discovering customers packing food from its buffet using personal containers.

Family Mookata said in a Facebook post on 3 Jan that it has “zero tolerance” for anyone caught removing food from their buffet for takeaway.

The notice, presented against a bright pink background, warned that customers who violate the rule “will be immediately banned from all Family Mookata outlets”.

The chain added that any footage or evidence of such actions “will be posted online for awareness and record purposes”.

It concluded by reminding diners that the buffet is strictly for dine-in consumption and urged customers to respect the business.

In the post’s caption, Family Mookata shared that it had recently caught several individuals engaging in such behaviour.

Netizens divided over hardline stance

The post has since drawn attention online, with mixed reactions from netizens.

While some praised the chain’s firm approach as necessary to protect its business, others questioned whether a ban and public shaming were appropriate responses.

One netizen commented that “banning them won’t teach them a lesson” as offenders could simply dine elsewhere.

Another suggested imposing a monetary penalty instead, adding that posting footage online could potentially breach the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Others took a tougher view.

One commenter urged the business to report errant diners to the police, describing the behaviour as “as good as theft”, while another suggested displaying photos of offenders at all outlets to deter similar actions.

2 incidents reported recently

Speaking to MS News, Family Mookata manager Fiona Lim, 33, said she had encountered two such cases recently at the Jurong West outlet.

“The latest two incidents occurred on the outlet’s first day on 22 Nov 2025, as well as on New Year’s Eve,” Ms Lim said. “Personally, I have caught such errant customers on four different occasions.”

When asked whether the Facebook post had made a difference, she said it was still too early to tell, but expressed hope that the warning would help curb such behaviour going forward.

