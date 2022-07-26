Moscow Chess-Playing Robot Breaks 7-Year-Old Opponent’s Finger, Boy Returns To Play The Very Next Day

Moscow AI Chess Robot Breaks 7-Year-Old’s Finger During Tournament

Chess is a game of calm strategic thinking and, at more advanced levels, speed. But it turns out that, like humans, machines might not take too kindly to being rushed for an answer.

On 19 Jul, an artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chess-playing robot in Moscow, Russia, grabbed the index finger of its seven-year-old opponent after he moved too quickly.

The robot held the boy’s finger in place for 15 seconds, fracturing it.

CNBC reports that the Moscow Chess Federation are in contact with the boy’s parents, who considered taking legal action.

Moscow chess robot grabs boy’s finger

According to The Guardian, seven-year-old Christopher is considered one of the 30 best chess players in Moscow in the under-nines category.

On 19 Jul, he was facing off with an AI chess-playing robot in the Russian capital.

A video shows the robot reaching out and grabbing one of Christopher’s chess pieces and removing it from the board.

Before the robot arm retracted, Christopher reached out to push his rook into the place of the piece that was discarded.

That was when the robot’s mechanical claws came down and grabbed the boy’s index finger.

Bystanders quickly rushed in to help the boy, but they appeared to have a hard time getting the robot to release its grip.

After about 15 seconds, they finally managed to pry open the mechanical claws and free the boy.

As Christopher was led away from the scene, he was holding his index finger up as if in pain.

Boy had reportedly hurried robot

Citing Russian state news agency Tass, CNN reported that Moscow Chess Federation president Sergey Lazarev has confirmed that the robot had broken the child’s finger.

Mr Lazarev explained that it is necessary to give time for the robot to respond after a move.

However, Christopher supposedly “hurried”, and the robot grabbed him.

Russian Chess Federation vice president Sergey Smagin told Russian news outlet Baza that there were “certain safety rules” that Christopher had apparently “violated”, Newsweek states.

After the incident, Christopher, ever the trooper, continued playing in the tournament with his finger in a cast the very next day.

Mr Lazarev added that the unusual accident did not seem to traumatise the boy too much.

Parents considering legal action

Still, Christopher’s parents are understandably upset and are in contact with the public prosecutor’s office.

Mr Lazarev said the Moscow Chess Federation will communicate with them and help in any way they can.

The AI robot has reportedly taken part in many competitions and played three matches on the same day it faced off with Christopher.

Mr Smagin claimed that the robot is “unique” and “absolutely safe”. However, he added, it seems that there may need to be a warning for children encountering these machines.

Regardless, Mr Lazarev pointed out that the company they rented the robot from should look into enhancing protection measures so that this situation will not repeat itself.

“Apparently, the operators overlooked some flaws,” he said.

Wish Christopher a speedy recovery

Over the years, AI technology and robots have undoubtedly become more sophisticated and intelligent.

However, this is a stark reminder that such accidents can and do happen. Especially in cases when one might not have a full understanding of how the machine works.

We wish Christopher a speedy recovery ahead and hope the robot manufacturers will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Featured image adapted from @xakpc on Twitter.