39-year-old woman killed after lorry rams into MPV in M’sia, baby in critical condition

Lorry rams into MPV, killing one & injuring multiple others

A 39-year-old woman was killed in a traffic accident involving a lorry and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at around 7.15pm on Sunday (5 Jan).

The lorry driver reportedly lost control and collided with a Toyota Estima carrying eight people at Km86 of Jalan Johor Baru-Air Hitam in Kluang, Johor.

The victims were returning home from a relative’s engagement in Muar.

Victims include seven-month-old infant

As a result of the collision, Widiani Afendi was pronounced dead at the scene, reports the New Straits Times (NST).

The deceased, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, suffered severe head injuries.

Images of the crash showed a mangled black MPV.

The 26-year-old MPV driver and his remaining six passengers — which included a seven-month-old infant, four young boys, and a 58-year-old woman — were injured and admitted to hospital.

According to NST, the baby girl sustained internal injuries and is in critical condition.

A 53-year-old lorry driver was also taken to Batu Pahat Pantai Hospital for medical treatment.

Lorry driver crashes into MPV after losing control of the vehicle

According to District police chief Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahrin Mohd Noh, the lorry driver was travelling from Machap towards Air Hitam.

Meanwhile, the MPV was heading in the opposite direction when the accident happened.

Investigations revealed that the driver veered into the MPV’s lane, leading to the crash. The MPV skidded and spun several times due to the impact.

AC Bahrin noted that the weather was not a factor, as conditions were clear at the time.

Police are investigating the incident as reckless and dangerous driving causing death.

