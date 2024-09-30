Mother in China pours water on son as punishment for doing the same to his classmates

Mother in China pours water on mischievous son to teach him a lesson

Furious at her son for pouring water on his classmates, a mother in China decided to give him a taste of his own medicine by doing the same to him.

A video shared by Douyin user Lan Xi Chen shows a young boy in a blue shirt standing outside as his mother looks down at him from the second floor.

She instructs him to move closer before throwing water at him, causing the startled boy to squeal in protest and step back.

The mother then goes inside to refill a small basin before returning to the window.

Once again, she tells her son to stand closer, which he does, bracing himself for another splash as she douses him with more water.

Punishment for pouring water on classmates at school

She does this three more times, all while ignoring the cries of her soaking wet child.

When the boy begs her to stop, she responds: “Didn’t you say this was fun? I want to play, too.”

Later, she asks him if he had considered his classmates’ feelings when he decided to drench them with water.

In her caption, she explained that her son’s teacher had called earlier that day to report that the boy had flung a basin of water from the third floor to the ground floor. He also threw milk cartons.

When he came home and she questioned him about his actions, he said he had seen a friend doing it and thought it looked fun, so he joined in.

“I wanted him to understand what it’s like to be the victim,” the mother wrote.

Unconventional punishment method draws praise

The mother’s unconventional disciplinary approach received overwhelming praise from netizens.

“Throwing objects from high places is a serious issue,” one netizen commented. “I personally think this mother’s method of teaching her child is very effective.”

However, some questioned whether the punishment was too extreme, though that criticism faced its own backlash.

One user remarked: “After reading the comments, I finally understand why there are so many naughty children these days.”

