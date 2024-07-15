Mother in Taiwan makes daughter walk on hot pavement as punishment, refuses to let stranger buy her shoes

Mother in Taiwan makes daughter walk on hot pavement

Despite rising temperatures in Taiwan, a mother made her daughter walk on hot pavement allegedly as a way to punish her.

A woman saw this and offered to buy shoes for the child, but the mother refused.

The woman reported the incident to the police and posted it on social media where it received varied opinions.

The case has been reported to the Hsinchu County Social Affairs Department and will be investigated for potential abuse.

Girl kept jumping and screaming in pain

In the video, a girl about four or five years old is seen walking barefoot on the hot asphalt road at around noon, reported Sin Chew Daily. The girl screamed in pain and repeatedly said, “the floor is so hot”. She was seen jumping to keep her feet off the hot pavement, but her mother continued to drag her along. At one point, she even rushed to a shaded area, wrote United Daily News (UDN). A concerned woman who witnessed the incident asked the mother why the girl was not wearing shoes, to which the mother replied, “The child lost it herself and I don’t have money to buy her shoes.” The woman offered to buy shoes for the child, but the mother angrily refused. When asked if she was abusing the child, the mother taunted her to report it to the police. The woman attempted to take the daughter away, but the child continued to follow her mother. After following the mother and daughter for about 20 minutes, the woman called the police.

Case will be investigated for potential abuse

Xinhu police said the case was reported to them at 11.37am, wrote Sin Chew Daily.

However, when officers arrived, the mother and daughter had already entered their home and refused to open the door.

The incident has been reported to the Hsinchu County Social Affairs Department. Social workers will investigate to determine if this was an isolated incident or part of a pattern of regular abuse.

If it is determined to be an isolated incident, the mother will be required to attend parent-child education courses.

However, if regular abuse is found, the Social Affairs Department will intervene.

Incident gets varying opinions on social media

Netizens who commented on the video have varying opinions on the issue, reported UDN.

Some believe that the punishment was too harsh, especially considering temperatures of 36 degrees and above.

They pointed out that walking barefoot on hot pavement can cause blisters on a child’s tender skin, and that even adults won’t be able to bear it.

However, others felt that the punishment was necessary to discipline the child.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily