Mum & 2-year-old daughter die after fall from 12th-floor apartment in Taiwan

Mum & 2-year-old daughter fall from 12th-floor apartment

A 44-year-old mother surnamed Lin and her 2-year-old daughter fell from a 12th-floor apartment in Taichung City, Taiwan on Wednesday (10 July).

According to Taiwanese news outlet Liberty Times Net (LTN), both mum and daughter died on the spot.

While it was determined that the incident was not caused by external intervention, further investigation is ongoing to determine its exact cause.

External intervention did not cause fall from 12th floor

According to a United Daily News (UDN) report, the mother and daughter were found motionless on the ground, between the sidewalk and the roadside parking lot after the fall at around 8am.

Passersby immediately called the police, and the two were pronounced dead on the spot.

Based on a preliminary investigation, no external intervention was purported to have caused the incident, wrote LTN.

Police stated there were signs of climbing over the guardrail on the 12th floor, and that the mum held her daughter in her arms before falling from the building.

Investigation ongoing to determine the exact cause

The police have contacted the family of the deceased to cooperate with the investigation, the UDN report stated.

Ms Lin was found to be on a 2-year childcare leave from her job as a high school teacher since giving birth.

Police also stated that Lin did not leave a note at their residence. Neither has her family heard of any recent emotional distress, reported ETtoday.

At the time of the crime, the woman’s husband was on vacation abroad with their eldest daughter.

