Mother goes viral for praying over son & friends at HYROX Bangkok, prays for him again at S’pore event

Mother’s heartfelt prayer for son and friends at HYROX Bangkok goes viral

Mothers often wish for their children’s safety and success, demonstrating their support in various ways.

Recently, a mother from Singapore gained attention on social media after she was filmed praying over her son and his friends before the HYROX competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Her son, a content creator known as Ahguaman, posted the video of her gesture on 27 March.

Since then, the Instagram post has garnered over 2.3 million views and 200,000 likes as of writing. The same video has also amassed almost 500,000 views on TikTok.

Prays for God to give her son strength

Speaking to MS News, Ahguaman said the video was taken on 22 March at HYROX Bangkok.

HYROX is an indoor race consisting of functional workouts held in various cities throughout the year, with the Singapore edition taking place just last weekend.

Ahguaman explained that his mother prayed over the group to wish them luck before they competed in their respective races.

In the viral clip, his mother is seen asking for her son and his friends to be given strength.

She likened the competition to the biblical story of David, the young shepherd who defeated the giant Goliath.

Ahguaman shared that he is not a naturally sporty person and that the Bangkok event was his first time joining a fitness competition.

Family support at the venue

The content creator revealed that his mother, a Christian, frequently prays before daily activities.

“My mum prays not only for competitions. She prays for almost anything, even when going outside of the house,” he told MS News.

In addition to his mother, Ahguaman’s extended family was seen cheering for him in various clips.

He explained that his parents, aunts, and uncles had initially booked the trip to Bangkok for a holiday.

However, since HYROX took place the same weekend, he and his cousin decided to join them and enter the race.

Supportive mum gets recognised by netizens in Singapore

On Sunday (5 April), Ahguaman posted another video showing his mother praying over the group again, this time for HYROX Singapore.

It appears she was recognised by several attendees who had seen the previous viral video, with some even asking her for photos during the event.

Also read: Jay Park takes on maiden HYROX S’pore despite leg injury, packed schedule & fatigue

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Featured image adapted from @lifeofahguaman on Instagram.