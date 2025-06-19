US mother kills 8-month-old son with boiling bath water for soiling his diaper

Mother puts 8-month-old son in boiling water after he soiled his diaper, causing fatal injuries

A young mother in Texas, United States (US), is on the run after allegedly killing her eight-month-old son by placing him in boiling bath water, reportedly because she was frustrated he had soiled his diaper.

The shocking case unfolded on 4 Feb when police in Hooks, Texas, responded to a medical emergency at a home.

Upon arrival, they found medics attempting to resuscitate the baby boy, but tragically, he could not be saved.

Mum admitted to burning son 2 weeks earlier

According to US media outlet KLTV 7, the boy’s 21-year-old mother, Jatoria Renae Cleamons, confessed to authorities that she had placed her baby in scalding water two weeks before his death.

She told officers she was angry that he had pooped in his diaper, and acted out of frustration. At the time, Cleamons was living with a relative in Hooks.

The baby later died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed that his cause of death was thermal injuries consistent with scalding, and the case has since been ruled a homicide.

Arrest warrant issued months later

Despite the baby’s death in early February, it wasn’t until 13 June that an arrest warrant was issued for Cleamons.

She now faces charges of injury to a child and manslaughter.

It remains unclear why the Hooks Police Department waited several months to pursue the arrest warrants.

Suspect still on the loose

Police later confirmed to the Texarkana Gazette that Cleamons had not been apprehended as of Monday (16 June), reports The U.S. Sun.

Despite unfounded social media claims that she was taken into custody on Saturday, the suspect remains at large.

Police are now appealing to the public for help in tracking her down.

