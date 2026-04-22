Mother & son in Thailand rescued from burning condo after father locked them in

Father allegedly locks wife and son in burning condo unit following erratic behaviour

A mother and her young son were rescued from a burning condominium in Pattaya, Thailand, in the early hours of Tuesday (21 April), after the father allegedly locked them in a room and set their home on fire.

Authorities responded to a distress call at about 3.46am.

According to the Bangkok Post, all three individuals were safely evacuated, and the fire was eventually brought under control.

Father reportedly acting erratically before fire

The 26-year-old mother told police that her 50-year-old husband, an Irish national, had been behaving erratically prior to the incident. The Pattaya News reported.

He was allegedly hallucinating and speaking to himself, claiming that someone was in the room trying to harm him.

At one point, he reportedly brandished a kitchen knife, saying it was for self-defence. He then locked his wife and their eight-year-old son inside a room before setting parts of the unit on fire using a lighter.

Fearing for their lives, the mother managed to alert condominium security.

Situation safely resolved

Condo staff, who initially did not expect the situation to escalate, later called in the police and firefighters.

According to them, the couple is known to have frequent spats.

Residents of the seven-storey building were later evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes and ventilated the building to clear the smoke.

Father found on balcony, later restrained

Authorities found the man standing on the unit’s balcony, raising concerns that he might jump.

He was eventually restrained safely and taken to the hospital after showing signs of smoke inhalation.

The mother and child were also conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

The man will remain under police custody as authorities investigate the case further.

Also read: Man allegedly sets own house on fire in Philippines after wife left him, flames spread to 300 homes



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Featured image adapted from The Pattaya News and Pattaya Mail.