Man in Australia wakes up to see his wife stabbing their 3 children, mother charged with attempted murder

Man wakes up to witness his wife stabbing their 3 children in home

A horrifying scene unfolded in Sydney as a man woke to the sight of his wife stabbing their three sleeping children at their Sydney home in the early hours of Monday (31 March).

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police believe the 47-year-old woman carried out the attack while the children were asleep in the same room as their father.

The husband, roused by their screams, managed to wrestle the kitchen knife from her grasp before alerting the authorities.

Children sustain stab wounds & sent to hospital in stable condition

Officers arrived at the home in Baulkham Hills at around 5.20am local time and found the three children, aged 10, 13, and 16, suffering from stab wounds to their arms and chests.

The 10-year-old boy had been stabbed twice, while the 13-year-old girl sustained three stab wounds. The eldest child, a 16-year-old paraplegic, suffered a stab wound and multiple lacerations, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Paramedics from NSW Ambulance provided immediate treatment before transferring them to Westmead Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Mother charged with attempted murder

The woman, who allegedly inflicted stab wounds on herself, was taken to Westmead Hospital under police guard.

Authorities have charged her with three counts of wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

She will remain in custody for at least two months, as her lawyer opted not to seek bail.

Family had no reported history of domestic violence

Detective Superintendent Daniel Moore stated that the mother had been displaying erratic behaviour before the attack but noted there were no previous reports of domestic violence within the family.

“This was completely unexpected,” he said. “Had we known about any underlying issues, we could have intervened sooner.”

Neighbours expressed shock at the incident, with one resident describing the family as “nice people”.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on 29 May, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Featured image adapted from The Sydney Morning Herald.