Man in Thailand seeks help after mother with dementia accidentally throws away gold bars worth S$80K

A family in Bangkok is desperately searching for three gold bars worth 2 million baht (S$80,000) after their elderly mother — who has dementia — unknowingly threw them out with the household rubbish.

Gold bars mistakenly dumped with rubbish

According to Thailand’s Daily News, the gold consisted of three gold bars kept as part of the family’s savings.

The man recounted that, on 3 Nov, his mother took the gold out to examine it and then put it inside an envelope; however, she later forgot about it.

When the garbage truck arrived the next morning, she hurried to gather the household rubbish and mistakenly included the envelope in one of the trash bags.

The family only realised the gold was missing on 5 Nov when the woman intended to sell it.

A day later, she suddenly remembered putting the gold bars into the envelope and feared it had already been thrown out.

Family visits disposal site but told waste is incinerated daily

On 7 Nov, the family lodged a police report before heading to the garbage disposal site. However, they were unable to identify the correct facility.

A district officer later informed them that the trash bags had not been sorted and that waste from the area is incinerated daily, making retrieval extremely difficult.

The family is now requesting access to in-truck camera footage in hopes of narrowing down where the envelope might have ended up.

Family appeals online for help

Desperate for leads, the man contacted a well-known volunteer group to help publicise their plea.

He wrote that the family felt “completely in the dark” and urged anyone who might have seen or found the envelope to come forward. A cash reward will be given to anyone who returns the gold.

He also asked police to interview garbage collectors and review CCTV along the disposal route.

The family added that if any waste collection worker had unknowingly picked up the bars, they hoped they would return them. They promised a token of appreciation in return.

