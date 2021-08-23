Kamala Harris Accompanied By Large Motorcade In Singapore On 22 & 23 Aug

It’s not often we see huge motorcades on Singapore roads, but in the past 48 hours, many residents managed to catch sight of one.

And it happened right after US Vice-President Kamala Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday (22 Aug).

Fresh off her flight on Air Force Two, Ms Harris arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base Tarmac before being ferried away by an extensive motorcade.

The presidential motorcade, comprising vans, buses, and police vehicles, travelled around Singapore, with other vehicles waiting in traffic for the convoy to drive past.

Traffic stopped for Kamala Harris & her large motorcade

On Sunday (22 Aug) at 10.50am, Ms Harris arrived in Singapore accompanied by over 20 staff and security officers.

Later that day, many around Singapore caught sight of her motorcade as she left Paya Lebar Air Base.

Videos show multiple vehicles cars, vans, and police motorcycles escorting the US Vice-President and her team.

Traffic and auxiliary police officers were also seen on the ground stopping traffic so that the motorcade would have an uninterrupted journey.

Arrived at Shangri-La Hotel amid fanfare

As the motorcade was about to arrive at Shangri-La Hotel – her place of accommodation – Ms Harris was spotted looking out the window of a Chevrolet bearing the US and Singapore flag.

The Chevrolet she was in, and other similar vehicles did not have local licence plates.

A small group of pedestrians was also lined along Anderson Road, waving enthusiastically as the motorcade passed.

Another video also showed the heavily guarded entourage arriving at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Will visit Istana today to meet President Halimah

On Monday (22 Aug), another video was shared of Kamala Harris’ motorcade travelling down North Bridge Road.

Loud sirens can be heard blaring as authorities cleared the roads for the large convoy of cars.

According to the post, the motorcade consisted of at least 28 cars and 16 police motorcycles.

Ms Harris is slated to begin her engagements today, starting with a meeting with President Halimah. She will also have an orchid named in her honour at a ceremony at the Istana.

Later in the day, Ms Harris will meet with PM Lee and hold a joint press conference with him.

On Tuesday (24 Aug) morning, she will be delivering a speech on US foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific. Those interested can catch her speech via livestream here.

Ms Harris will then depart Singapore for the next leg of her Asia visit at Vietnam.

Hope Ms Harris has a fruitful visit

Having a VIP like the Vice-President of US here in Singapore is truly a great honour.

It’s also exciting to see local authorities employing the necessary measures to ensure the safety of Ms Harris and her team.

We hope Ms Harris is enjoying her visit thus far. Hopefully, we’ll get to see videos of her trying some of our famous hawker fares—we can’t wait to find out her favourite.

