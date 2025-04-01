Body of Russian man severed in half after crashing motorcycle into electricity pole in Phuket

Russian man crashes motorcycle into electricity pole in Thailand

A Russian man tragically lost his life in a brutal accident on Tuesday (1 April) morning, when he crashed his motorcycle into an electricity pole in Thailand.

According to the Phuket Times, the incident occurred around 12.30am on Bypass Road in the Ratsada sub-district of Phuket.

The man, riding a red and black Honda Forza, was reportedly speeding when he lost control of the motorcycle, which then collided with an electricity pole.

The motorcycle was found overturned and severely damaged in the middle of the road.

Man’s body severed in half, organs scattered at the scene

When officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station arrived at the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of a foreign man approximately 200m from the wrecked motorcycle.

He was later identified as a Russian national, the Thaiger reported.

The man’s body had been severed in half. The upper part of his body was found beneath the electricity pole, while the lower part was 60m away.

His head remained intact inside his helmet, and his organs — including his heart — were scattered across the scene.

A witness reported that the Russian man had been speeding when he suddenly lost control of the motorcycle, crashed onto the road, and violently collided with the electricity pole.

His body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy, and officers are contacting the Russian embassy to notify the man’s family.

The motorcycle is believed to have been a rental, but it is unclear whether the man’s family will be held responsible for the damaged vehicle.

Third fatal motorcycle crash in Phuket in 4 months

This marks the third fatal motorcycle accident in Phuket within just four months.

The first tragedy occurred in December 2024 when a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a guardrail, leading to his death.

In February, another motorcyclist fled Thailand after crashing into a pedestrian, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Featured image adapted from Phuket Times on Facebook.