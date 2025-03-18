Woman in Thailand loses hand after shirt gets caught in motorcycle’s wheel, causing her to fall off

Woman’s hand torn off after falling from motorcycle due to shirt getting caught in wheel

A 55-year-old woman named Sudarat (name transliterated from Thai) lost her left hand after falling off a moving motorcycle in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province.

The accident occurred on the morning of Saturday (15 March) while Ms Sudarat was riding as a pillion passenger with her male relative, who was driving the motorcycle.

According to local news outlet Hat Yai Focus, the tip of her shirt became entangled with the motorcycle’s rear sprocket.

The fabric then pulled her off the vehicle, causing her to crash onto the road, resulting in her left hand being severed at the joint.

Upon hearing her scream, the motorcyclist quickly turned the motorcycle around and rushed back to check on her.

He immediately stopped to lift her onto the sidewalk, as captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Rescue personnel were called to the scene and found a piece of cloth still caught in the rear wheel.

Paramedics provided initial first aid before transporting her to Hatyai Hospital for urgent treatment.

Doctor unable to reattach hand due to severe tissue damage

In an emotional update shared by a local journalist on Facebook, it was revealed that Ms Sudarat’s hand could not be reattached as the tissue had been severely damaged in the incident.

Despite the heartbreaking news, Ms Sudarat responded with remarkable calm, saying:

It’s okay. It’s better than losing a leg or having brain problems. Losing my left arm is manageable, and with physical therapy, I’ll improve.

However, she expressed concerns about the cost of her treatment.

Ms Sudarat earns a living by collecting and selling garbage, and she feared that if the medical expenses exceeded state welfare coverage, she wouldn’t be able to afford them.

According to The Thaiger, the total cost of her treatment has yet to be determined, as she will require ongoing care and physical therapy.

Also read: Pregnant woman run over by 6-wheeler truck in Thailand, baby ejected on impact



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from เบลล์คาร์ช๊อปหาดใหญ่ แยกสัจจะกุล เขตแปด on Facebook and TN Boonya on Facebook.