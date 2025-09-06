Man in Thailand crashes motorcycle into bridge barrier, falls into river & dies

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into bridge barrier & falling into Chao Phraya River on 3 Sept

A 28-year-old man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a bridge barrier and falling into Chao Phraya River in Thailand.

Local police were alerted to the incident at about 2pm on Wednesday (3 Sept).

When authorities arrived at the bridge, they found a blue-black motorcycle parked along the road shoulder.

The left side of the vehicle showed signs of a collision.

A deep scrape stretched across the bridge barrier, while bloodstains marked the base of the signpost nearby

A pair of sandals was also found nearby, but the driver was not present.

Body found after 2-hour search

Looking down at the dense vegetation in the river below, an indentation in the weeds suggested that someone had fallen. The drop was more than 10m.

After searching for two hours, divers found the man’s body.

The victim sustained fractures to both legs, believed to have resulted from the motorcycle’s impact with the signpost.

Victim allegedly swerved in front of vehicle & crashed into barrier

Thai news site FM91 reported that a witness saw the victim swerve left in front of him before crashing into the barrier.

The impact threw the driver into the river, while the motorcycle slid to the middle of the road.

Another witness recalled hearing a loud noise, resembling a heavy object falling from the bridge, but could not identify the cause.

Police investigation ongoing

The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses as part of their investigation into the cause of the accident.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวนนทบุรี on Facebook.