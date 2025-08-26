Pillion rider in Thailand falls from overpass after rider fell asleep & crashed into barrier

Passenger injured after rider crashed into overpass barrier

A pillion passenger suffered serious injuries after falling from an overpass in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (24 Aug) morning.

The incident reportedly occurred as the motorcyclist had nodded off while driving.

After falling off the overpass, the female passenger landed on the windshield of a car before hitting the road.

Witness helped with traffic control

Recounting the incident, Mr Kai (name transliterated from Thai), 46, a taxi stand operator, said he was helping with traffic control when he captured the aftermath on his phone.

The female passenger seemingly sustained severe injuries while the rider appeared unharmed.

He also claimed that the rider had dozed off and lost control of the bike.

Police confirmed that they were alerted at about 7.01am about a woman falling from a height.

The passenger, Ms Lwin, a Myanmar national, was conscious at the scene. Meanwhile, the rider, Mr Thanaphat, sustained minor injuries.

Upon questioning, Mr Thanaphat admitted to dozing off while ferrying the passenger to her intended destination.

Rider charged with reckless driving causing injury

The passenger was subsequently conveyed to a hospital for treatment.

Mr Thanaphat has been charged with reckless driving causing injury, with further investigations ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Matichon Online and Khaosod.