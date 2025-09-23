Motorcyclist flung into air after crashing into car on TPE, narrowly misses another rider

Motorcycle rider thrown onto road after hitting car on TPE, taken to hospital

An accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) sent one person to the hospital after a motorcyclist was flung onto the road after crashing into a car.

The incident took place on 22 Sept at around 5.09pm, along the TPE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) before the Jalan Kayu exit.

Mazda comes to a stop after hitting another car

In the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) footage taken by a cambike riding behind the involved motorcycle, the involved rider was seen in the rightmost lane.

Meanwhile a black Mazda could be spotted a distance ahead.

The Mazda had crashed into another car in front of it and came to a stop.

Subsequently, the motorcyclist tried to go around the Mazda but ended up rear-ending the Mazda instead.

The motorcycle flipped through the air immediately, flinging the rider onto the road.

In a hair-raising moment, the cambike threaded the needle in between two cars and the overturning motorcycle.

The cambike rider somehow made it through, seemingly unscathed.

SCDF transports one injured person to hospital

The rear camera angle showed the fallen motorcyclist on the road, just inches away from a Toyota. He had lost a shoe.

His motorcycle had managed to land in a standing position upside-down.

The Mazda sported visible damage on its front from the earlier crash, and the car it had hit had been knocked onto the road shoulder.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at around 5.10pm.

SCDF conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Paramedics assessed two others for minor injuries, but they declined conveyance to the hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments.

Netizens blame motorcycle rider for TPE crash

In the post’s description, the person who submitted the footage blamed the Mazda driver for not adhering to the safety distance.

However, most netizens sided against the motorcyclist, saying he should have slowed down. One pointed out that the car had already stopped due to the accident.

Another commenter urged motorcyclists to keep a safe distance and be alert.

They added that riders should not travel on the rightmost lane during heavy traffic.

