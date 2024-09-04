Motorcyclist ‘vanishes’ after colliding with PIE guardrail, riderless bike crashes across expressway

Motorcycle crashes on PIE after hitting guardrail, rider taken to hospital

Last Friday (30 Aug), a motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

The accident reportedly occurred around 10.19pm and was captured by a dashcam.

Footage shows the motorcyclist, clad in dark clothing and a black helmet, riding on the left side of the car, barely visible.

Suddenly, the motorcyclist loses control and veers off the left side of the road, crashing directly into the guardrail and ‘vanishing’ into the darkness.

It is presumed that the impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown over the guardrail and into the nearby trees.

Riderless motorcycle continues moving forward

Following the crash, the riderless motorcycle rebounded off the guardrail and continued to travel at a sideways angle.

“Woah, woah!” exclaimed the driver of the car capturing the incident on their dashcam.

Moments later, the motorcycle toppled, sending a shower of sparks as it scraped across the PIE lanes.

The car braked sharply to avoid a collision and then continued down the expressway.

Shocked commenters call disappearance ‘magic’

Many netizens were astonished by the motorcyclist’s sudden disappearance, with some even jokingly attributing it to “magic” due to the swift nature of the incident.

The motorcyclist was initially so difficult to spot that some commenters did not notice them before the crash, causing much confusion.

A concerned commenter emphasised the importance of staying aware on the roads, noting how fortunate it was that the alert driver avoided a collision with the riderless motorcycle.

However, another user pointed out that the driver did not stop to offer assistance after the incident.

In response, the first commenter advised against making hasty judgments based on a brief video clip.

They suggested that the driver might have called for help or pulled over safely further down the expressway rather than stopping in the middle of the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi at about 10.30pm.

They conveyed one person to the National University Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for further statements on the accident.

Also read: ‘Abandoned’ Motorcycle Spotted On PIE On 29 Nov, Rider Later Found Dead Along Road Divider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.