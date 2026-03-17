‘Don’t judge others’: Motorcycle taxi rider in Thailand criticised after bullying passenger for their weight

Motorcycle taxi in Thailand bullies passenger for being fat

On 15 March, a Facebook user in Thailand shared a clip of an unpleasant experience with a motorcycle taxi rider.

The man, who does not appear to be in the best shape himself, told his passenger that he does not typically accept customers who “weigh a lot”.

He even goes on to mention that overweight individuals should not use motorcycle taxis at all.

The post has since garnered 1.5 million views and over 2,800 shares.

Taxi rider refuses to take passenger

According to Khaosod English, the passenger said they had booked a trip through an app.

While the ride was relatively normal at first, the passenger realised they were going at a rather slow pace.

That’s when the Udon Thani-based passenger asked if they could go faster. The passenger had a bus to catch and was worried they would miss it.

However, this then prompted a string of insults that would only end when they parted.

The passenger claimed the tirade began when they were told to be quiet and that it was hard to maintain balance because of their weight.

The rider then goes on to say that he did not even want to take the job after seeing how much the passenger weighed.

“Don’t judge others for being fat. You’re not thin either,” the passenger fired back.

Netizens overwhelmingly criticise rider

In the comments section, most netizens sided with the passenger, with many pointing out the irony of the rider’s complaint.

One commenter, however, mentioned that, given her weight, she prefers cars over motorcycles.

Another stated that the rider might have a point that most motorcyclists would not prefer heavier passengers, but he still handled the situation very poorly. He pointed out that heavier passengers are more likely to cause damage to the motorcycle’s key components.

In response, the passenger said they understood, but would have preferred the rider to simply not accept the job so they could find someone else who would take them instead.

Also read: Taxi driver in Thailand knocks phone from woman’s hand after she refuses to cancel ride



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Featured image adapted from Facebook.