Accident at Jervois Road Leaves Motorcyclist Badly Injured

Traffic accidents can sometimes happen so quickly that even those involved are not sure what had happened.

At around 1.25pm on 20 Mar, a motorcyclist got into an accident with a taxi on Jervois Road in River Valley.

Source

Though the rider survived the accident, he has to undergo multiple surgeries due to the injuries sustained.

The motorcyclist’s sister is now appealing for witnesses to assist them.

Source

Collision between motorcycle and taxi on 20 Mar

Last Saturday (20 Mar) between 1.20pm and 1.30pm, the rider was reportedly travelling along Jervois Road at River Valley when he collided with a taxi.

Source

At the time, the cab was heading towards an Esso petrol station from the opposite direction.

After the collision, the taxi driver allegedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by passers-by.

According to photos of the accident scene, the motorcycle appeared to be in a bad shape, with debris strewn across the road.

Source

The motorcyclist was also visibly injured, with blood seen around his mouth.

Source

Family seeks witnesses after motorcyclist badly injured from accident

The motorcyclist was later found to have suffered a cracked skull and will have to undergo several surgeries.

Source

In a Facebook post, the victim’s sister shared the taxi driver was allegedly using his phone at the time of the accident. The information was apparently from messages circulating on WhatsApp groups.

She took the opportunity to appeal for witnesses who’d be able to help them with ongoing investigations.

If you have helpful information about the accident, do reach out to her via Facebook here.

Wish the motorcyclist a speedy recovery.

MS News wishes the motorcyclist a speedy and smooth recovery.

As a family member, watching our loved one go through an accident and sustaining serious injuries is extremely difficult.

That’s all the more so if we are unsure of the events that led to the accident.

If you witnessed or have dashcam footage of the accident, do contact the victim’s sister ASAP.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.