46-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Accident With Car In Woodleigh, Son Appeals For Footage

46-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Collision With Car In Woodleigh, Son Requests Footage Online

A motorcycle and a car collided at a junction in Woodleigh on Monday (11 Sep) night.

The impact sent a 46-year-old motorcyclist flying into the air. He was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state and tragically succumbed to his injuries afterwards.

A Facebook user who claims to be the victim’s son is now appealing for footage of the accident.

Motorcyclist dies after fatal accident at Woodleigh

The fatal accident occurred at the junction of Upper Aljunied Road and Bidadari Park Drive, outside Woodleigh Mall.

According to Shin Min Daily News, it took place on Monday (11 Sep) night, at about 8pm.

The collision scattered broken motorcycle parts across the intersection. There was also an oil streak that marked the skidded path of the vehicle.

The impact of the collision sent the 46-year-old motorcyclist flying.

Paramedics loaded the unconscious rider on an ambulance and rushed him to a hospital. Tragically, he later passed away there.

Traffic police, meanwhile, maintained order and helped to ease the traffic jam caused by the accident.

The driver and female passenger of the blue car involved stayed at the scene to cooperate with the police.

Deceased’s son appeals online for footage

On Wednesday (13 Sep), a Facebook user — who claims to be the deceased victim’s son — posted an appeal on the SG Road Vigilante group.

He explained that as the involved car lacked a dashcam, it did not possess footage of the accident.

For this reason, he appealed for any videos that captured the collision.

Most of the comments expressed their condolences to the OP and his family.

One user, however, suggested that Woodleigh Mall possibly had CCTV facing the junction where the accident happened.

Police investigations are presently ongoing.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

