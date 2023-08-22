27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In CTE Accident Involving Truck, Driver Assisting With Investigations

Motorcyclist Dies In CTE Accident Involving Truck On 20 Aug

An accident involving a motorcycle and a truck on the Central Expressway (CTE) has left a 27-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The fatal accident took place on Sunday (20 Aug).

The truck driver is assisting with investigations.

Just nine days prior, another freak accident on the CTE resulted in a car being split in half and claimed a passenger’s life.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of CTE accident

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the accident occurred at around 6.25am on Sunday (20 Aug).

The unfortunate collision occurred on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway, past the Braddell Road exit.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) promptly arrived at the scene and a paramedic pronounced a 27-year-old motorcyclist dead.

Blue police tent seen on expressway

After the accident, witnesses posted footage of a blue police tent, indicating that there was a fatality.

Cones and police officers donning reflective vests surrounded the tent, which likely covered the motorcyclist’s body in the center of the highway.

Lying right beside the tent is a fallen motorcycle, presumably belonging to the motorcyclist.

By 9am, a tow truck had arrived, noted Shin Min Daily News. As police cordoned off the area, a traffic jam formed, as cars filtered to the other lanes.

The 57-year-old driver of the truck is assisting with ongoing investigations. Until the authorities reveal more information, let’s avoid speculating about the accident.

MS News expresses our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

