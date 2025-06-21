Motorcyclist dies in 4-vehicle accident along Admiralty Road, reportedly run over by garbage truck

Motorcyclist got entangled onto garbage truck during Admiralty Road accident

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident involving four vehicles on Admiralty Road on Friday (20 June).

The deceased had reportedly been run over by a garbage truck, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Body of motorcyclist lies on Admiralty Road after accident

Images of the aftermath were posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, showing the far-right and centre lane cordoned off, with an ambulance and paramedics at the scene.

A body covered with a white cloth lay on the far-right lane, near a red motorcycle and mangled helmet on the road.

Other images posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed a police blue tent covering the body.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a garbage truck was also at the scene.

The accident caused two out of three lanes of the road to be blocked off, causing congestion that lasted more than four hours.

Motorcyclist’s head was run over by the garbage truck

The deceased’s colleague told Shin Min that they had just finished work and on their way back to Johor Bahru when the accident occurred.

The deceased was riding quite close to the garbage truck at the time and somehow got hooked on the vehicle.

This caused the motorcyclist to lose his balance and fall onto the road.

His head was then run over by the truck, killing him on the spot.

30-year-old motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene after Admiralty accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 3.15pm on 20 June.

It took place along Admiralty Road towards Woodlands Centre Road, and involved two motorcycles, a truck and a lorry.

A 30-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Another motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, said he was conveyed to the Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased worked in S’pore, travelled across border daily

The colleague said the deceased worked as an electrician who had worked in Singapore for more than 10 years at a factory near the scene of the accident.

He travelled between Malaysia and Singapore every day, and was friendly with his colleagues, who were seen gathered, teary-eyed at the scene.

A group of more than 10 motorcyclists stopped to help after the accident, including calling the deceased’s family members.

Another colleague who declined to be named said he was married with a young child who is being taken care of by his grandparents.

