27-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with lorry in Loyang, driver arrested

Motorcyclist & lorry collide at same junction in Loyang where fatal accident occurred in Jan

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died after an accident with a lorry at a road junction in Loyang.

It took place on Sunday (8 June) afternoon right outside the Loyang Tua Pek Kong temple, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Bloodstains & motorcycle parts left at the scene

An eyewitness told Shin Min that he saw a motorcycle flipped on its side on the road with a dark-coloured lorry nearby.

They also saw an injured person, with an ambulance and police officers at the scene.

When reporters visited the location, bloodstains were observed on the road and motorcycle parts left on the pavement.

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident with lorry in Loyang

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 5.20pm on 8 June.

It involved a lorry and motorcycle, and took place at the junction of Loyang Way and Loyang Lane.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state. He subsequently passed away there.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 5.25pm, said he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, the lorry driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested for driving without due care or reasonable consideration.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased was engineer who worked in S’pore for 8 months

The deceased was an aviation engineer who had been working in Singapore for just eight months, Shin Min reported.

His relatives and friends told the paper on Monday (9 June) that he usually travelled between Malaysia and Singapore daily.

A friend who declined to be named said he had met with the accident on the way home after work.

Accidents happen every few months in the area: Stallholder

A spokesman for the company that owns the lorry, a man named Mr Wu, said he was aware of the incident and the arrest of his driver, who is a foreigner.

The company would cooperate fully with the police investigations, he added.

A stallholder at a coffee shop near the scene of the accident said accidents happen every few months in the area.

There are many factories and large trucks nearby, as well as Malaysian motorcycles in the factories, he added, with motorists speeding and beating red lights.

Motorcyclist died at same junction in Jan

In January, a motorcyclist died at the same junction after being involved in an accident with a car.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, with a blue tent seen covering the body.

The 55-year-old car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

