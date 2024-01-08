Private Bus Rear-Ends Motorcyclist In Clementi, Rider Conveyed To Hospital

Private Bus Crashes Into Motorcyclist In Clementi On 8 Jan

A motorcyclist sustained injuries after a private bus rear-ended his bike this morning (8 Jan).

The impact sent the rider violently crashing into the car ahead of him.

Footage from the scene later showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel performing first aid on the motorcyclist at the scene.

The SCDF then conveyed the injured man to the National University Hospital.

Bus rear-ends motorcyclist in Clementi

SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded footage of the incident that occurred early on Monday (8 Jan) morning on Facebook.

The video, recorded from a rear-facing camera, showed a motorcyclist travelling on Commonwealth Avenue West.

After crossing the intersection with Clementi West Ave 6, the rider slowed down, as did the dashcam vehicle.

However, a blue private bus behind them continued onwards while attempting to switch lanes, but failed to do so fast enough.

As a result, the bus rear-ended the motorcycle, knocking the rider off his bike and sending him smashing into the dashcam vehicle.

The impact was hard enough to crack the rear windshield.

It also visibly caused chunks of debris to fly off, including what seemed to be a part of the rider’s helmet.

Motorcyclist conveyed to the hospital

Handheld footage from later on showed the fallen motorcycle on the road. The private bus stopped a short distance away, as did two other cars, one of which was likely the camcar.

The motorcyclist lay still on the road, obscured by several SCDF personnel administering first aid. A man in blue appeared to be assisting them in the process.

One of the SCDF officers also prepared a stretcher to bring the victim onto the waiting ambulance.

The SCDF told MS News that they received the accident alert at 7.15am on Monday (8 Jan).

After arriving at the scene, the SCDF conveyed one person to the National University Hospital. They did not elaborate on whether the victim was conscious.

Given how serious the impact looked, MS News wishes him a smooth recovery.

Meanwhile, 8world News quoted the police as saying that a 46-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital while a 72-year-old bus driver is assisting with investigations.

