Car driver arrested & motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident in Jalan Besar

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car in Jalan Besar, driver arrested

A car driver was arrested and a motorcyclist sent to the hospital after both parties were involved in an accident in Jalan Besar on Sunday (12 July) night.

Footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the motorcycle forcefully colliding into the side of the car at a road junction.

Car crosses Jalan Besar junction during red light

The clip, which was recorded by a vehicle that had stopped at the junction, had a timestamp of 9.41pm on 12 July.

A black car was seen coming from Kitchener Road in the direction of Rangoon Road while other motorists along the road, including a taxi in the left lane, had stopped at a red light.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle was travelling along Jalan Besar across the junction.

Motorcyclist T-bones car at Jalan Besar junction

As a result, the motorcycle T-boned the car, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown onto the road.

His motorcycle broke apart, with pieces including a wheel scattered across the junction. His helmet and slippers flew into the air and landed s metres away.

The black car came to a stop at the junction, a large dent apparent on the door on the driver’s side.

Motorcyclist howls in pain as he lies on the road

After the collision, the motorcyclist lay on the road, writhing in pain and clutching his left thigh.

He was also heard howling as passers-by came over to check on him.

A photo taken from another angle showed the motorcycle lying on its side next to a yellow slipper that had been worn by the motorcyclist.

Car driver arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.40pm on 12 July.

It took place at the junction of Kitchener Road and Jalan Besar, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 46-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist t-bones car after allegedly running red light in Hougang, gets flung off motorcycle

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.