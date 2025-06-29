Motorcyclist in Thailand decapitated after crashing into road railing, bike bursts into flames upon impact

Motorcyclist decapitated during accident in Thailand

A 33-year-old motorcyclist was tragically decapitated after crashing into a metal railing in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Saturday (28 June).

The violent impact not only severed the rider’s neck but also caused his motorcycle to erupt in flames, leaving a trail of debris and horror across the road.

Motorcycle engulfed in flames following crash

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, the fatal accident occurred at around 12.43pm in the Doi Saket district.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the motorcycle engulfed in flames. They swiftly used a chemical extinguisher to put out the fire.

Photos from the site show wreckage scattered across the road, with twisted metal and charred parts indicating the severity of the crash.

The rider — a local from Chiang Mai — was pronounced dead at the scene. His injuries were so severe that his head had been completely separated from his body.

Initial reports suggest the man had lost control of his vehicle while navigating a bend, slamming into a roadside railing.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash, including whether speed or road conditions played a role.

The body was taken to a hospital in Doi Saket, where it awaits identification and retrieval by family members.

Not the first fatal severing incident during motorcycle accident

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time such a grisly accident has occurred in Thailand.

In Apr 2025, a Russian man lost his life after driving his motorcycle into an electric pole. He had reportedly been speeding before he lost control of his bike.

The impact caused his body to split in half, spilling his innards across the road. His upper body was around 60 metres away from his lower body.

