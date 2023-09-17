49-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Skidding On ECP, Car Driver Assisting With Investigations

49-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies On The Spot After Skidding On ECP

A 49-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after self-skidding along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday (16 Sep).

He had lost control of his motorbike and fallen off. Unfortunately, he died at the scene.

The motorbike also hit another car after its rider fell and it hurled off.

A 65-year-old male, who is the driver of the car, is now assisting the authorities with investigations.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police received an alert to the incident on Saturday (16 Sep) at 2.10pm.

The motorcyclist was headed toward Changi Airport along the ECP when his two-wheeler skidded.

As a result, the motorcyclist fell off his vehicle and tragically lost his life on the spot.

Then, the motorcycle hurled off and crashed into a car.

The 65-year-old male car driver is currently assisting the police with their investigations into this case.

Blue tent put up at site of crash

Images of the accident that surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the aftermath of the crash.

Debris littered across the road of the expressway. White cloth and an umbrella covered what seemed to be the body of the motorcyclist lying across the chevron markings.

Later, the police used a blue tent to shelter the body from the elements instead.

A separate TikTok video showed some shoes, presumably from the motorcyclist, strewn along the road.

The top box of the motorcycle was also among the debris from the crash.

It also showed the car that the motorcycle supposedly hit, which appears to be a grey BMW.

Another video circulating on messaging platform Telegram allegedly showed the motorcyclist lying motionless on the ground.

