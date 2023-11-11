Motorcyclist Who Passed Away In ECP Accident Got Married In Oct, Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife

Motorcyclist Who Passed Away In ECP Accident Just Moved Into Rental Flat With Wife

Earlier this week, a motorcyclist perished following a traffic accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP), allegedly caused by a man who jumped out of a moving vehicle.

More heartbreaking information has since emerged about the victim, identified as Mr Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan.

The 27-year-old had apparently just gotten married in early October and was preparing to welcome the arrival of his son.

The victim’s brother also shared that their family is heartbroken and is making an appeal for footage of the accident.

Motorcyclist who passed away in ECP accident expecting son soon

Speaking to Berita Harian, Mr Nurhilmi’s wife Ms Nurshela said they just moved into a rental flat in Serangoon about two weeks ago.

But that’s not the only milestone that they celebrated recently — the couple got married about a month ago in early October.

What’s perhaps most heartbreaking is that Ms Nurshela is expecting to give birth to the couple’s child in about 14 weeks’ time.

In a TikTok post on Friday (10 Nov), she paid tribute to her husband while expressing her sorrow.

“I just got to experience living in the same house with you…but only for two weeks,” wrote Ms Nurshela, “The house is so silent…there’s nobody to praise my cooking anymore.”

The 22-year-old said her late husband was the first man who “really loved” her. Despite the loss, she’s grateful to have the baby’s company in Mr Nurhilmi’s absence.

Ms Nurshela also described Mr Nurhilmi as a loving person who accompanied her to every medical appointment at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Her husband reportedly worked as a delivery rider and at times would bring her along to fulfil delivery jobs together.

Fatal accident allegedly caused by man who jumped out of moving vehicle

The fatal accident happened at about 11.05am on Wednesday (8 Nov) along the westbound ECP near the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) exit.

A man had allegedly jumped out of a moving minibus travelling along the expressway after learning he was in the wrong vehicle.

This triggered a series of events which led to Mr Nurhilmi rear-ending a lorry.

The 27-year-old eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Mr Nurhilmi’s older sister told The Straits Times (ST) that her brother was delivering documents to a customer at the time.

The victim had texted his mother after collecting the documents. But less than two hours later, the family received news that he was conveyed to the hospital.

The sister also described Mr Nurhilmi as a “cheerful and filial” individual who was a “joy in their (our) lives”.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Mr Nurhilmi’s loved ones. May they find the strength to get through this difficult period.

