Motorcyclist & Pillion Fall After Getting Sideswiped By Car On PIE, Both Conveyed To Hospital

Collision With Car Knocks Down Motorcyclist & Pillion On PIE

A video recently uploaded by Facebook group ROADS.sg showed a car knocking into a motorcycle on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The incident saw a blue car change lanes as a motorcycle approached it. They were unable to avoid colliding.

As a result, the motorcyclist and passenger fell off their bike and onto the road in a rough tumble.

Motorcyclist and pillion rider fall after PIE collision

According to the timestamp in the footage, the incident occurred today (5 Jan) at 8.01am.

The caption to the Facebook post claimed that it happened on the PIE near the Pioneer Road North exit.

A blue car on the rightmost lane activated the left turn signal and almost immediately attempted to change lanes.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle carrying a motorcyclist and a pillion rider approached it from the rightmost lane and appeared to be lane-switching too.

The motorcyclist swerved further to the left at the last moment before making contact with the car.

Both passengers tumbled, slid, and rolled on the asphalt. Chunks of metal debris went flying and scattering across the expressway lanes.

Car driver checks on motorcycle riders

After the fall, both the motorcyclist and the pillion sat up but remained on the road.

The blue car stopped a short distance away, as did another passing motorcyclist.

Both he and the driver of the blue car alighted their vehicles and headed to the pair.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received the alert about the accident at 8.05am.

After arriving, the SCDF conveyed two people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In Dec 2023, a car changing lanes at Woodlands ended up in a collision with two different motorcycles.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.